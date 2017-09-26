Sioux City to host Community and Business Workshops in early phases of creating a Comprehensive Plan for the City of Sioux City

The City of Sioux City has announced the beginning of the planning process to create a new Comprehensive Plan for the city.

A Comprehensive Plan, otherwise known as a Comp Plan, is a plan for the future of city that is put together by the city and it's residence working together to form a set of policies that direct future growth and development.

The Comprehensive Plan for Sioux City would likely address community-wide plans for include community-wide plans for land use and development, housing and residential area, commercial and industrial areas, transportation and infrastructure, parks and recreation, open space and environmental features, and community facilities and services according to a press release.

The City of Sioux City will be hosting a community and a business workshops to give you a chance to be apart of the process, and to have your voice heard throughout the process.

The Community Workshop will take place Monday, October 2nd, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm, at the Sioux City Convention Center.

The Business Workshop will take place Tuesday, October 3rd, from 9:00 to 11:00 pm, at the Sioux City Convention Center.

This is the first of many community events to take place throughout this process of creating a Comprehensive Plan for the City of Sioux City.