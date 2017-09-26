Rainfall ends in Siouxland, totals top an 1.0"

Rain has ended in Siouxland but totals have exceeded the inch mark for much of the area between Monday and Tuesday. As a cold front pulled to the east, a low pressure riding along a front to our south pumped up even more moisture into the region Monday night. That added to the totals that we had seen during the daytime hours with showers lingering right into Tuesday morning. Drizzle and misty conditions continued into the mid-morning hours but with high pressure starting to build in, clouds will be on the decrease and dew points will be falling. Almost 2.0" of rain was received at the KTIV Studios with just a little bit less at the Sioux Gateway Airport where 1.57" as picked up. Some other totals that climbed over an 1.0" were Spencer as well as Norfolk. Look for sunny and pleasant weather the next few days as high pressure continues to dominate.