Hybrid Turkey Hatchery breaks ground in Beresford, SD

Siouxland will soon see a new hybrid Turkey Hatchery.

Tuesday a ground breaking ceremony has held in Beresford, South Dakota for the new hatchery.

100 employees are expected to be hired once the hatchery is in full production.

The new jobs are expected to make a big impact on the town of Beresford.

"Some of those jobs will come from people that are here in town that are now probably driving out of town for work, some of those jobs will come from surrounding communities, some of those jobs will come from people that move here. I'm very extremely happy about people moving here and becoming a part of our community" says Beresford Mayor Jim Fedderson

The Hybrid Turkey Hatchery is being built for Hendrix Genetics, a company based in the Netherlands.

Governor Dennis Daugaard was on hand at today's event, and said he is excited about the future of Beresford.

"They're going to have a big impact on the community in terms of jobs, in terms of taxes paid to your county and to your locale and it's going to have a tremendous economic benefit to this city and to this region" says Gov. Dennis Daugaard.

The 25 million dollar facility is expected to be up and running by July 1 of next year.