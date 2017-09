Authorities say three people have been found fatally shot at a home in Lennox, SD.

Lincoln County Sheriff Dennis Johnson says an adult male, an adult female and a boy were found in the home Tuesday morning.

Johnson says the public is not in danger and that crime scene is contained to the house.

He says the boy was elementary school age.

The sheriff says dispatchers got a call from a relative about 10 a.m.

Schools in Lennox were locked down briefly after the shooting.