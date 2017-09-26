Trump stands firm on North Korea, and the NFL protests

Speaking at a joint news conference with the prime minister of Spain Tuesday, President Trump leveled a new threat against North Korea when asked about possible military action.

"It's not the preferred option, but if we take option it will be devastating - devastating for North Korea," Mr. Trump said.

Mixed in with talk of terror and foreign policy, the president rejected criticism that he used his office to divide the nation over NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

"To me the NFL situation is a very important situation, I've heard that before, about was I preoccupied. Not at all, not at all, I have plenty of time on hands, all I do is work, and to be honest with you that's a very important function of working. It's called respect for our country," the President said..

President Trump also announced he will visit Puerto Rico next Tuesday, more than a week after it was ravaged by Hurricane Maria, pushing back on criticism that his administration is not doing enough.

