Hawkeyes prepare for first Big Ten road trip at Michigan State

The Hawkeyes play their first game outside the state of Iowa this weekend when they visit Michigan State.

Iowa will try to recover from Saturday's last-second loss to Penn State. The Hawks fell to 3-1 when the Nittany Lions scored a touchdown on the final play of the game to win 21-19. Michigan State is 2-1 after losing at home to Notre Dame by 20 points.

Iowa's offense has been led by Akrum Wadley, who is second in the Big Ten is all-purpose yards.

Most schools have a '24-hour rule' to put past games behind them but that's a big challenge this week.

"We felt bad to come up on the short end of it, but we woke up Sunday, went back to work, looked at the tape and we've moved on," said head coach Kirk Ferentz. "

"It hurt. The loss hurt but there's not much we can do about it now," said senior guard Boone Myers. "Just fix all the problems and move forward."

"We look at every game as if it's the most important game," said freshman running back Toren Young. "The next game on the schedule is the most important game. We don't look back, we don't look ahead to the future, it's this game."

Iowa is a 3.5 point underdog. Kickoff is at 3 o'clock Saturday in East Lansing.