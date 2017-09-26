Rimington named interim A.D. at Nebraska - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Rimington named interim A.D. at Nebraska

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) -

Since Shawn Eichorst was fired last week as the Director of Athletics at Nebraska, it's been assumed the University was looking for a "Nebraska guy" to replace him.

The hiring of a full-time A.D. is in the future, but the department will temporarily be run by a man who symbolizes Husker pride. Former Husker All-American center Dave Rimington, is returning as interim athletic director.

Rimington is the only player to win the Outland Trophy in consecutive years. For the last 22 years, the 57-year-old has been president of the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which raises money for cystic fibrosis research.

Rimington is taking a leave of absence from the foundation for up to 60 days.

"I love this place. I'll do anything I can to help," said Rimington. "I talked to the coaches today and I'm there for them. I'm not here to fire anybody. I'm here to just calm things down. We've got a great university here and I'm going to do the best I can to help."

Rimington says he is not a candidate for the permanent A.D. job. A search firm will help the University find their new full-time leader.

