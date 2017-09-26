Here comes the sun for Siouxland

It was slow to happen, but the clouds are gradually moving out of Siouxland which is going to leave us under mostly clear skies tonight.

That means it will be a little cool with lows dipping into the low 40s with areas of fog possible.

Sunshine is going to dominate our weather over the next few days and that's going to allow temperatures to warm up better.

Expect highs from Wednesday through Saturday to be in the low to mid 70s with dry conditions.

Our next chance of a shower or a thunderstorm could move in late Sunday with better chances Sunday night.

A few of those showers could linger into Monday morning but this system isn't expected to cool us down.

That means more highs in the 70s as we get into the first part of next week with partly cloudy skies expected on Tuesday.