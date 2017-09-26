Quality workforce and affordable housing discussed at 15th Tri-State Governors' Conference

Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Gov. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, and Gov. Dennis Daugaard of South Dakota.

The tri-state area's top government officials all in one place.

The 15th Tri-State Governors' Conference is an opportunity for local Siouxland businesses to receive feedback and updates on ongoing issues in their productivity.

One of the main topics stemmed around talent acquisition in the local workforce.

Five local businesses and organizations spoke, saying qualified labor is hard to come by.

"A coordinated effort with education workforce, economic development, really helping workers get the skills that they need to be successful," said Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) Iowa. "Again, help meet the need of business and industry today as well as into the future."

Gov. Ricketts says the key to producing skilled workers starts in the classroom.

"We focused on 7th and 8th graders, because we want to start capturing their imagination at that grade level to start pursuing all those skilled labor areas," said Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) Nebraska.

Besides excelling in science, technology, engineering, and math, the governors agree students must receive a higher education.

"It is key that we get our young people to graduate from high school and go on," said Gov. Dennis Daugaard (R) South Dakota. "They need some skills training or some post-secondary ed."

The difficult question that remains...once those skilled workers are available, how do you get them to stay?

Ho Chunk, Inc. CEO Lance Morgan says low-cost, affordable housing needs to be more available and more apparent to commuters.

Gov. Reynolds says a business owner in Le Mars is making that possible.

"They actually invested in a housing project. He actually...the company put some money into it and talked to the employees that were commuting and got a commitment, to if they had affordable housing would move into the community," said Gov. Reynolds.

Gov. Ricketts says the state of Nebraska is using a $7 million grant program to incentivize construction of the homes.

"Trying to get the private sector involved, make it a partnership, where we're trying to bring down that cost, reduce that friction so those developers want to build those workforce housing in our community," said Gov. Ricketts.

South Dakota is building homes in a unique location...on sale for $50,000

"We build affordable housing at our minimum security prison and these are two-bedroom and three-bedroom houses that you can buy if you're relatively low-income. That's who it's for, it's restricted to them only," said Gov. Daugaard.

The last topic of discussion was biofuels.

All three governors expressed work toward improving ethanol consumption and other Eco-friendly fuels.