It may only be September, but a ski area in Arizona is already preparing for winter!

Arizona Snowbowl fired up its snow guns over the weekend, becoming the first ski area in the country to make snow this season.

It's also the earliest start to snowmaking in Arizona history.

Snowbowl's opening day is scheduled for November 10th.

Crews are using snow guns on the logjam and wild turkey runs.

They're hoping all 40-plus runs have enough snow on them in time for opening day.