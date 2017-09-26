South Sioux City Fire Department has new ambulance and CPR device

South Sioux City's fire department has had plenty of reasons to ring the fire bell in celebration lately and reasons to celebrate just keep coming.

The latest addition is a new ambulance from the Milton, Delaware, Fire Department. Fire Chief Clint Merithew says the rig just needs to be cleaned up, and it should be as good as new.

The ambulance, and a few other life assisting devices were donated by Big Ox Energy Company.

"Another Lucas device which is our third, we were able to get a re-certified lifepak monitor, cardiac 15 and they also purchased us a third ambulance for us as well," said fire Chief Clint Merithew.

The Lucas device is a chest compression machine that can be more effective than performing manual chest compressions. The device also frees up rescuers to focus on other life-saving tasks, and creates new rescue opportunities.