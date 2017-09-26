Woodbury County becomes 75th Home Base Iowa member - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Woodbury County becomes 75th Home Base Iowa member

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Iowa governor Kim Reynolds spent her morning, prior to the Tri-State Conference, honoring Woodbury County as Iowa's latest "Home Base Iowa" Community. 

Home Base Iowa is a state program that helps veterans find employment after their service has ended. 

The program connects businesses looking to hire skilled workers with qualified veterans. 

The initiative includes state income tax exemption on military pensions, $5,000 military homeowner assistance, automatic in-state tuition at public universities for qualified veterans, and other benefits.

"The Siouxland area is just known for their support of our veterans and to become a home-based Iowa community is really another milestone that they've accomplished in helping take care of our veterans," said (R) Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. "Especially as we're looking at bringing our military men and women back home we want them to know that Iowa is a veteran-friendly state."

County officials say the next step is making veterans aware of the local businesses that want to hire them.

