Sioux City Firemen receive interactive fitness assessments

Firefighters are constantly putting themselves in harm's way, so it's important for them to stay in shape.

Firefighters from Siouxland went through their interactive fitness assessment. Firefighters are 20%more likely to be injured on the job, so the tests assess their strengths and weaknesses.

Multicare Health Clinic provides them with feedback, and year-long goals and fitness plans to prevent on-the-job injuries.

"By testing the four components-- such as vision, inner ear, the cerebellum, the nerves that come up from the feet and by having them stand up on a machine which the floor drops away, allows us to see which component of the balance may need to be worked upon the most so we can test it, work on it, and challenge it," says Dr. Scott Sneller, Chiropractor, Multicare, Health Clinic.

The firefighters were also tested on muscle strength, endurance, aerobic capacity, body composition and flexibility. Each year they add new challenges to keep the testing fresh.

"We found that those are the areas that show where we are most improved and still effect our physical fitness and then hopefully it will decrease the occurrences if injuries and help firefighters live a healthier life," said Tom Jochum, Master Firefighter, Sioux City Fire & Rescue.

Each assessment lasts about 45 minutes and officials recommend all Sioux City Fire and Rescue firefighters take part in the testing.