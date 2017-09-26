Tri-State governors react to Roth multi-million dollar employee fund

At Tuesday's Tri-State Governor's Conference, in Sioux City, all three governors weighed in on ABC's reports about Beef Products Incorporated's signature product, Lean Finely Textured Beef.

The company claimed ABC defamed them, sued them in Union County Court, and agreed to an undisclosed settlement with the network.

Tuesday, the governors praised BPI's efforts to help their former employees.

"We worked diligently, the three governors of three states to really counter the false narrative that was being put out there," said Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) Iowa. "And, for them to continue to support those that lost their job because of that narrative says a lot."

"That really should be ABC who's thinking about this. But, it's actually the Roth family who is actually the ones who are putting up the money to help take care of those people who left their employment five years ago," said Gov. Pete Ricketts, (R) Nebraska.

"They had a long, and I'm sure very anxiety-filled legal battle with ABC," said Gov. Dennis Daugaard, (R) South Dakota. "I'm sure they felt very strongly that they had been wronged. I'm glad to see a settlement was reached."

The defamation case went to trial in June 2017.

A settlement was announced later that month.