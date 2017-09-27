Sioux City lawmaker wants Iowa's FY 2017 budget audited

State Representative Chris Hall of Sioux City has sent a letter to Iowa State Auditor Mary Mosiman requesting a special audit on the 2017 Fiscal Year budget.

This summer, the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency said Iowa's roughly $7.2 billion budget, which lawmakers already cut last session, was facing a revenue shortfall of about $100 million.

Last week, Gov. Kim Reynolds said a special session of the legislature wasn't needed for FY 2017. Reynolds claimed the the budget year ended June 30th with a projected shortfall of $14.6 million.

Reynolds said she'll combine $13 million from the state's economic emergency fund with the $1.6 million ending balance to cover the difference.

But, Hall is skeptical. "Iowa taxpayers deserve to know whether the Reynolds Administration used budget gimmicks, shell games, or kept two sets of books to close the fiscal year and avoid a special session," said Rep. Chris Hall, (D) Sioux City.

Hall requested the special audit under Iowa Code, Section 11.6.