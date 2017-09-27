Small community of Lennox, SD dealing with sudden deaths

Counselors are helping students in Lennox deal with the sudden deaths of three family members in the small community of 2,300

Lincoln County Sheriff Dennis Johnson says the deaths of a couple and 8-year-old boy is likely a case of murder-suicide. While it's not clear why the boy wasn't in class Tuesday, Johnson says the couple has other children who were safe at school.

The three were found fatally shot at a home on South Main St. Tuesday morning. Authorities say a handgun was found at the scene.

The Argus Leader says Lennox Superintendent Chad Conaway sent a memo to parents Tuesday afternoon. Conaway said the deaths will have a lasting impact on students and staff and he urged parents to talk to their children with discernment until more facts are known.