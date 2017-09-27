Worker dies at Wakefield, NE food plant

The U.S. Department of Occupational Safety and Health Administration is confirming a death at a Siouxland business.

OSHA says it is currently investigating what appears to be an occupational death at Michael Foods in Wakefield, Nebraska.

Jeff Funke with OSHA in Omaha says the death was reported yesterday and that Michael Foods reported the death in compliance with OSHA rules.

Michael Foods released the following statement:

“Yesterday, we had a tragic accident at our Wakefield facility in which we lost a valued team member. The entire team at Michael Foods is deeply saddened by this loss and we extend our condolences to the family.” Said a Michael Foods spokesperson. “Safety is always our top priority, and we are currently investigating the accident but can confirm that there is no threat to other workers or public safety. Out of respect for the family and employees we will not be commenting further at this time.”

Back 2014 Michael Foods was fined was fined nearly 31 thousand dollars after the death of a 23-year-old worker who was found unresponsive at the facility in Wakefield.

Michael Foods is based out of Minnetonka, Minnesota and is known for producing products like Papetti's, AllWhites and Simply Potatoes.