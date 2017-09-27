Beautiful Wednesday with lots of sunshine

Clouds finally cleared yesterday giving us ample amounts of sun by the evening as high pressure has been building in. This will dominate our weather pattern through the next 72 hours with an abundance of sunshine. Temperatures start to moderate just a touch heading through the next couple days, with low to mid 70s expected which is closer to seasonable norms. A weak cold front looks to sink to the south which will cool us down just a touch for our Friday before we start climbing again heading into the weekend.

A few more clouds will be moving in out ahead of our next weather maker as well as a stronger SW breeze. The rain chances arrive Sunday though with a better chance overnight into the day on Monday. Highs continue to rise into the day on Sunday with temps rising back into the mid and upper 70s. Above average highs return though Tuesday into the middle of next week with many of climbing back toward that 80° mark. A ridge of high pressure looks to take back over the center of the country and this will give us more sunshine progressing into the day on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer