Mother gives birth in Target Store with unexpected help - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Mother gives birth in Target Store with unexpected help

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Sometimes, you're simply in the right place at the right time. 

For Tanya St. Preux Picault, a shopping trip to Target at the Mall of Georgia turned into a surprise delivery.

Lucky for Picault , labor and delivery nurse Caris Lockwood was also shopping on Aug. 25 and jumped in to assist. The nurse, who works at Piedmont Healthcare's Atlanta Hospital, had been in the store with her mother and sister when the trio spotted Picault, who appeared to be in pain. 

Lockwood's mother, Lisa Bozeman, told 11Alive News she felt a calling to stay close to the woman in her condition. 

"She walked up and politely said 'You don't look so good, can I get my daughter? She's a labor and delivery nurse,'" Picault said.

Picault, now a mother of four, said she'd been to the doctor the day before so hadn't anticipated the sudden onset of labor, or the fast delivery of baby Maleek. 

"We weren't in Target for 20 minutes between parking and the ambulance," she said. 

Read more: http://on.11alive.com/2xBigWS

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.