Mother gives birth in Target Store with unexpected help

Sometimes, you're simply in the right place at the right time.



For Tanya St. Preux Picault, a shopping trip to Target at the Mall of Georgia turned into a surprise delivery.



Lucky for Picault , labor and delivery nurse Caris Lockwood was also shopping on Aug. 25 and jumped in to assist. The nurse, who works at Piedmont Healthcare's Atlanta Hospital, had been in the store with her mother and sister when the trio spotted Picault, who appeared to be in pain.



Lockwood's mother, Lisa Bozeman, told 11Alive News she felt a calling to stay close to the woman in her condition.



"She walked up and politely said 'You don't look so good, can I get my daughter? She's a labor and delivery nurse,'" Picault said.



Picault, now a mother of four, said she'd been to the doctor the day before so hadn't anticipated the sudden onset of labor, or the fast delivery of baby Maleek.



"We weren't in Target for 20 minutes between parking and the ambulance," she said.



