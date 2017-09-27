More mild weather coming Thursday

The combination of more sun and a light westerly breeze boosted our temperatures well above what we were seeing the past couple of days as highs made it into the low to mid 70s.

Lows tonight will be seasonally cool with lows in the low to mid 40s and highs tomorrow will again be in the low to mid 70s.

Friday is going to be a touch cooler but that still means highs around 70. A couple changes come our way for the weekend.

It's going to get rather windy as a system pushes closer giving us a chance of a few isolated showers on Saturday.

The chance of rain gets better by Saturday night and Sunday with some scattered thundershowers expected.

Showers could linger into Monday with highs much like what we'll see over the weekend in the low 70s.

A little warming comes our way for the middle of next week as highs get into the upper 70s by Wednesday.