Hinton volleyball team named SportsFource Champions

The Hinton volleyball team is ranked ninth in Class 2A. But the Blackhawks don't have a single player in the top 100 in the Class in kills. So what's their secret?

"Our team is different than others because we have six hitters on the court at all times," said senior setter Hallie Reuter. "We don't have one hitter. We have six hitters."

The statistics back that claim up. Entering the week, four Hinton hitters had at least 85 kills. The Blackhawks' kills leader, Aspen Coffee, had 98. That was 103rd in Class 2A.

"I think that's probably what carries us," said Hinton head coach Mary Jo Coleman. "There's not just one girl teams can hone in on. We have a full team that's going to keep firing on them, no matter what."

"Being able to go to every single person, instead of just relying on that one person, really helps our team," said Reuter. "We're not the tallest, so the block doesn't really know who to focus on."

And that's a big advantage, with 12 upperclassmen dominating playing time.

"Every single year, we've gotten better and better, I think," said Reuter. "With our experience, we'll be able to have one step up from those past years."

"We've got seven seniors that want it real bad, so they're pushing hard for it," said Coleman.

Three of those seniors were 8th-grade managers for the Blackhawks' last state tournament berth, in 2013. Now they want that same experience.

"That was when it all started," said senior Kaley Stoulp. "We're like, wow, we really want to be here when we're older. So it's always been one of our big goals and dreams. We want to be there on that court when we're older. And we think now's probably the time for it."

"We've had that experience, but not firsthand," said Reuter. "We kind of had a little taste of it, and we really want to catch that dream of ours."

Hinton goes to the Urbandale tournament this weekend.