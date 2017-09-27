Iowa's Ferentz & ISU's Campbell weigh in on anthem issue

The controversy regarding athletes standing or kneeling for the national anthem has mainly centered around professional players. But college coaches are now dealing with the issue with their players.

At Iowa and Iowa State, they're trying to just focus on football, but realize these are complicated times and issues.

"My preference is we keep politics to our individual time," said Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. "That's how I look at it. Pertinent to our players, we work with college-aged students. Certainly we encourage them to grow, and be curious and ask questions. To me, that's healthy. As long as you're alive you should be doing that. Whatever they do on campus is great, as long as it's not illegal or immoral. I'm all for it."

"I don't have an issue with our guys taking a stance in what they believe in," said Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell. "Certainly those are things we like to bring into our forum first and foremost and talk about so we don't offend anybody within our own organization but also have the ability to take a unified stance and educate our collective whole."

Iowa State hosts Texas on Thursday night at 7:00. Iowa goes to Michigan State on Saturday at 3:00 pm.