Heavy winds continued to fuel a wild fire in southern California Tuesday night.

The blaze - now called the Canyon Fire- broke out Monday and has already scorched two-thousand acres of land including a home and a big rig.

Santa Ana winds blowing between 20-25 miles an hour have fanned the flames causing to fire to spread quickly.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for about 300 homes affecting nearly 15-hundred people.

There is no word as to what started the fire.