MRHD gives out more than $1 million dollars in grant money - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

MRHD gives out more than $1 million dollars in grant money

Posted:
By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

More than $1 million dollars will be split between 20 Woodbury County non-profit organizations, and government entities.

Missouri River Historical Development awarded special project grants on Wednesday. To date, MRHD has given special project grants totaling almost $30 million since 1994. An additional $2.49 million has been pledged to recreational, cultural and fine arts projects, bringing MRHD's total impact to Siouxland to more than $32 million. Overall 51 organizations applied for the grants. 

"It's like Christmas, it's fun to provide funds to give to organizations, You must use the funds for something you can touch, it can't be for salaries, benefits, it can't be for things like utilities and so forth," said Mark Monson, President, MRHD.

One organizations says the money will go towards their schools STEM Project to better educate and engage students.

"They have different types of simulations, they have wind farms robotics, rocketry, stuff to really generate interest for the students, so they will definitely appreciate the new updated modules," said Mark Schroeder, Kingsley Pierson High School. 

MRHD's mission is to enhance the quality of life for all people in Woodbury County.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.