MRHD gives out more than $1 million dollars in grant money

More than $1 million dollars will be split between 20 Woodbury County non-profit organizations, and government entities.

Missouri River Historical Development awarded special project grants on Wednesday. To date, MRHD has given special project grants totaling almost $30 million since 1994. An additional $2.49 million has been pledged to recreational, cultural and fine arts projects, bringing MRHD's total impact to Siouxland to more than $32 million. Overall 51 organizations applied for the grants.

"It's like Christmas, it's fun to provide funds to give to organizations, You must use the funds for something you can touch, it can't be for salaries, benefits, it can't be for things like utilities and so forth," said Mark Monson, President, MRHD.

One organizations says the money will go towards their schools STEM Project to better educate and engage students.

"They have different types of simulations, they have wind farms robotics, rocketry, stuff to really generate interest for the students, so they will definitely appreciate the new updated modules," said Mark Schroeder, Kingsley Pierson High School.

MRHD's mission is to enhance the quality of life for all people in Woodbury County.