Governor Reynolds praises school Superintendent Paul Gausman

During Tuesday's Tri-state Governor's Conference, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds specifically praised the way Sioux City's Community Schools are progressing when it comes to STEM... Science, Technology, Engineering and Math and, she singled out Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman.

Dr. Gausman was excited about the praise but not for himself, but for a program that is revolutionizing the way students learn and the incredible progress they are making.

Morningside Elementary is just one of 14 Sioux City Elementary schools implementing STEM learning. This learning is exuberant, collaborative and project-based as kids work closely together in a hands-on way to solve real-world problems.

Now while all schools are not official STEM schools, in some way, shape or form, a good majority of Sioux City schools are implementing this type of learning and seeing success.

"To sit in a class and wonder when am I ever going to use this material that they are sharing with me, when I go into my career. We are doing everything we can to focus this instruction around career areas so that they understand as they are learning the material, why they are learning the material. and making it very relevant to them," said Dr. Paul Gausman, Superintendent, Sioux City

Dr. Gausman adds that at one time they had just a 70% graduation rate and now they have a 90% graduation rate.H e believes it is due to the STEM learning system.