Onawa race track open house to feature street races

If you love the sound of rubber hitting the road, a new race track, in western Iowa, will be music to your ears.

The Onawa Racing and Events Complex is in the works.

Official races won't start until next June.

But, next month, race car lovers will get a sneak-peak of what's to come.

Right now they're working to finish up the space.

They're adding retaining walls to keep cars within the racing surface.

They're also working on installing the timing system that calculates the moment a car leaves the starting line.

Seating is also being added to fit about 1,000 people.

Project backers say they're looking forward to the future of the drag strip.

"I think it'll bring more life into Onawa," said Dan Driscoll, a consultant with Gardner Race Track Consultants. "In the future, hopefully we can get more hotels, more restaurants, that type of thing in the city of Onawa. It's a neat venture, it really is."

Right next to the track is an events center that's being worked on.

This will be open during races, and can also be used for other events.

The meet, and greet, will be on October 14th.

It will be free and open to the public.

Anyone interested can bring their car to register, and take it down to the track.