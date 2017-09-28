Iowa secretary of state seeks fee hikes on business filings

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa businesses could soon face higher fees for legal filings under a plan by Secretary of State Paul Pate to raise money for his office's technology upgrades.

Pate's office published a "notice of intended action" Wednesday outlining fee increases that would affect businesses of all sizes.

The public has until Oct. 17 to comment on the rules, which are drawing some concerns from business groups.

Those who have accounts with Pate's office for billing would face the steepest increase, with annual fees quadrupling to $100.

The fee for filing a Uniform Commercial Code paper document would double to $20. The fees for reports that must be filed every two years by corporations would increase $15.

The money would go toward a "Technology Modernization Fund" approved by lawmakers earlier this year.

