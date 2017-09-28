More mild conditions and sunshine for Thursday

Another gorgeous, Autumn day is on tap for Siouxland with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs will be similar to what they were yesterday, climbing into the mid 70s for many of us thanks to a ridge of high pressure building in. Lows will be rising just a touch as well, but we still look to fall into the upper 40s which is seasonably mild for this time of the year. A weak cool front then sinks south through the region for our Friday which will bring in slightly chillier air. Temperatures look to dip back into the low 70s Friday right into the start of next week. Our next system begins to approach as we step into the weekend with a few spotty showers possible Saturday. Conditions will become breezy as well out ahead of the boundary as it moves closer to the area. The best chance arrives Sunday into the day on Monday though with some heavier downpours possible in the heavier thundershowers. This front then looks to stall throughout Siouxland giving us more rain possibly Tuesday through Thursday timeframe. So the takeaway is a much more unsettled forecast this weekend into next week after a beautiful few days in the Upper Midwest. Make sure you get out and enjoy them!

Meteorologist T.J. Springer