Emmetsburg, IA man booked in Palo Alto jail following standoff

A multi-agency response team was used during a standoff Wednesday night in Emmetsburg, Iowa.

Police were called to a home for a welfare check on 29-year old Christopher Wise, after his mother said she was concerned for his mental state and potentially harming himself.

Earlier in the day, police attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Wise at the same location, but he escaped.

When police arrived after the call, Wise was beginning to barricade himself inside.

From there, authorities mobilized their Multi-Agency Response Team and began talking with Wise.

Police say Wise would still not surrender, forcing authorities to enter the home.

Wise was booked into the Palo Alto County Jail on fifth degree theft and Interfering with Officials Acts.