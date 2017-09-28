LAKE AREA NEWS: Curly Leaf Pond Weed to be discussed at public meeting

A public informational meeting on curly leaf pond weed gets underway tonight in Spirit Lake, Iowa.

The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Sami Bedell Center for the Performing Arts at Spirit Lake High School.

Terry Wilts is with the East Okoboji Lakes Improvement Corporation, which helped coordinate this evening's meeting.

”It's finally to the point now where we've got a DNR plan and a recommendation made by the stakeholder group that I've been a part of now for the last couple of months and it has come to a recommendation time and we're going to properly vet that in front of the public at this meeting.”

Representatives of the DNR will be on hand for this evening's meeting along with those from various lakes area protective associations and some elected officials.

The proposed management plan calls for increased mechanical harvesting of curly leaf pond weed in the coming year along with chemically treating two 10-acre test areas with an approved aquatic herbicide.

The latter is sparking controversy from those opposed to chemicals being put into the lakes.

Representatives of some lakes area drinking water systems, which draw their water from the lakes, are also expected to be at this evening's meeting.