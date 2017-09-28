Nearly 70 tons of glass recycled in Sioux City since Jan. 1 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nearly 70 tons of glass recycled in Sioux City since Jan. 1

Posted:
By Jennifer Lenzini, Weekend Anchor/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Purple is the new green in Sioux City.

As of the first of the year, the city ended it's curbside glass recycling.

The solution was partnering with Ripple Glass to offer glass only drop-off bins around town.

These large purple containers are outside of 6 different locations around the city.

The bins have been in place since January first, and Environment Services Analyst for Sioux City, Melissa Campbell,  says that residents have taken to the program really well. 

Campbell says that the city has recycled nearly 70 tons of glass since the beginning of the year- all thanks to these bins. 

"Glass was being collected, but it wasn't being recycled because most of it would drop out during the processing," said Melissa Campbell, Environment Services Analyst for Sioux City. "And it would just contaminate other materials so it was hard to collect it and consolidate it to a point where a market would actually want it."

You can find the bins outside of Hy-Vee's on Gordon Drive and Hamilton Boulevard as well as the Sergeant Road location.

Plus, the containers are also at two Fareway locations at Indian Hills Drive and Riverside.
    

