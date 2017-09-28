Lead Hazard Control Grant reached over 5 million dollars

State health officials maintain lead poisoning remains a significant problem in Iowa.

A state where 45% of homes were built before 1960, and contain dangerous lead-based paints.

Thursday, The City of Sioux City announced the investment of over 5-million-dollars in U-S Department of Housing and Urban Development, Lead Hazard Control Grant funding.

"At first I thought it was too good to be true, but I thought I'd give it a shot," said Lead-Free Homeowner, Stephanie Alfredson.

Stephanie Alfredson, her husband, and their four children live at 1823 Isabella Street.

Their home was built before 1978, meaning the paint on the exterior and interior of the home, contained lead.

"Raising two toddlers in the house, scared me when I found out that there was lead," said Lead-Free Homeowner, Stephanie Alfredson.

Children 5 years of age and younger, are the most vulnerable to lead exposure.

The Alfredson's now live in a lead-free home, thanks to HUD's Lead Hazard Control Grant.

"They did 23 windows, they repainted the whole outer house, they painted some things inside," adds Alfredson. "There was some lead paint in the basement floors, so they were able to do some carpet down there."

220 homes have been assisted since 2009, and Sioux City Economic Director, Marty Dougherty, says there's still room for more.

"We're still looking for people to apply," said Marty Dougherty, Sioux City Economic Director. "I think we have funds for another 30-35 houses right now."

30 to 35 homes that can too say their children are living in a lead free environment, like the Alfredson's.

"I'm just so blessed to have such a great community, and everybody that was a part of this was just amazing to us," says Alfredson. "It feels good to know my kids are safe."

If your home was built before 1978, and you are worried about lead exposure to your children, call City Hall at 712- 279-6102, to see if you are eligible for the grant.

