Another nice day Friday before chances for wet weather return

It's been a nice stretch of days and Thursday may have been the best of the week with highs in the mid to upper 70s, light winds and lots of sunshine.



Mostly clear skies stay in place through the night with lows just a little warmer in the upper 40s.



A weak cold front passes through, increasing clouds just a little for Friday and keeping us in the low 70s.



Saturday we'll have a chance for a few showers and clouds continue to increase.



While temperatures will stay in the 70s through the weekend and on into the work week, sunshine looks like it may be a bit hard to come by.



Thundershowers look more likely on Sunday and some of those could linger into our Monday.



Shower chances continue into the middle of the week.



The most recent drought monitor has most of the area out of a drought now and the many shower chances in the forecast should keep it that way.