Nine Siouxland teams make new IGHSAU volleyball rankings

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Here are the new Iowa high school volleyball rankings, released by the IGHSAU on Thursday.

--Class 1A
1    Janesville    16-6    1
2    Springville    26-2    2
3    LeMars Gehlen Catholic    21-4    3
4    Starmont    13-4    4
5    New London    22-3    5
6    Tripoli    16-5    7
7    Holy Trinity Catholic    19-3    6
8    North Tama    19-3    8
9    Montezuma    18-3    9
10    Iowa Valley    16-9    10
11    Algona Bishop Garrigan    15-9    12
12    Harris-Lake Park    11-4    13
13    Dunkerton    16-5    11
14    HLV    12-4    NR
15    Essex    12-4    NR
Dropped Out: Iowa Mennonite (14), Central Elkader (15)
 
--Class 2A
1    Dike-New Hartford    30-3    1
2    Western Christian    16-3    2
3    Grundy Center    24-2    3
4    Council Bluffs St. Albert    15-2    4
5    Sidney    21-3    5
6    Lake Mills    29-1    7
7    Treynor    17-3    8
8    Unity Christian    9-7    6
9    Tri-Center    16-2    12
10    Hinton    13-8    10
11    Iowa City Regina    21-7    11
12    Wilton    19-4    11
13    Clarinda    12-7    13
14    Bellevue    14-5    14
15    Van Meter    12-3    15
Dropped Out: None

--Class 3A
1    Sioux Center    20-4    2
2    Kuemper Catholic    26-2    1
3    Waterloo Columbus Catholic    20-6    3
4    Mount Vernon    11-5    5
5    Tipton    20-3    6
6    Gilbert    18-9    7
7    Osage    10-6    8
8    Davenport Assumption    14-5    4
9    Red Oak    9-8    9
10    West Liberty    17-3    10
11    Beckman Catholic    18-9    11
12    New Hampton    16-3    13
13    MOC-Floyd Valley    17-6    NR
14    Iowa Falls-Alden    16-3    12
15    Forest City    19-2    NR
Dropped Out: Humboldt (14), Shenandoah (15)
 
--Class 4A
1    Cedar Rapids Xavier    23-4    1
2    Pella    19-2    2
3    Waverly-Shell Rock    22-4    3
4    Dubuque Wahlert    10-4    4
5    Sioux City Bishop Heelan    20-6    5
6    Sergeant Bluff-Luton    24-1    8
7    Center Point-Urbana    21-7    7
8    Lewis Central    22-4    6
9    Independence    20-2    9
10    Charles City    10-8    10
11    Dallas Center-Grimes    17-4    11
12    Marion    13-7    12
13    North Scott    15-7    13
14    Fort Madison    16-5    14
15    Fairfield    17-5    15
Dropped Out: None
 
--Class 5A
1    Cedar Falls    25-2    1
2    West Des Moines Valley    24-7    3
3    Ankeny Centennial    17-3    4
4    Cedar Rapids Jefferson    21-2    2
5    Linn-Mar    21-6    5
6    Dubuque Hempstead    18-5    6
7    Pleasant Valley    18-1    7
8    Bettendorf    17-2    8
9    Iowa City West    16-10    9
10    Dowling Catholic    21-6    10
11    Indianola    17-6    11
12    Ankeny    16-12    12
13    Urbandale    14-6    14
14    Waukee    15-11    13
15    Johnston    9-8    15
Dropped Out: none

