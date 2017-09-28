Nine Siouxland teams make new IGHSAU volleyball rankings

Unity Christian and Hinton are both ranked in the top 10 in Class 2A.

Here are the new Iowa high school volleyball rankings, released by the IGHSAU on Thursday.

--Class 1A

1 Janesville 16-6 1

2 Springville 26-2 2

3 LeMars Gehlen Catholic 21-4 3

4 Starmont 13-4 4

5 New London 22-3 5

6 Tripoli 16-5 7

7 Holy Trinity Catholic 19-3 6

8 North Tama 19-3 8

9 Montezuma 18-3 9

10 Iowa Valley 16-9 10

11 Algona Bishop Garrigan 15-9 12

12 Harris-Lake Park 11-4 13

13 Dunkerton 16-5 11

14 HLV 12-4 NR

15 Essex 12-4 NR

Dropped Out: Iowa Mennonite (14), Central Elkader (15)



--Class 2A

1 Dike-New Hartford 30-3 1

2 Western Christian 16-3 2

3 Grundy Center 24-2 3

4 Council Bluffs St. Albert 15-2 4

5 Sidney 21-3 5

6 Lake Mills 29-1 7

7 Treynor 17-3 8

8 Unity Christian 9-7 6

9 Tri-Center 16-2 12

10 Hinton 13-8 10

11 Iowa City Regina 21-7 11

12 Wilton 19-4 11

13 Clarinda 12-7 13

14 Bellevue 14-5 14

15 Van Meter 12-3 15

Dropped Out: None

--Class 3A

1 Sioux Center 20-4 2

2 Kuemper Catholic 26-2 1

3 Waterloo Columbus Catholic 20-6 3

4 Mount Vernon 11-5 5

5 Tipton 20-3 6

6 Gilbert 18-9 7

7 Osage 10-6 8

8 Davenport Assumption 14-5 4

9 Red Oak 9-8 9

10 West Liberty 17-3 10

11 Beckman Catholic 18-9 11

12 New Hampton 16-3 13

13 MOC-Floyd Valley 17-6 NR

14 Iowa Falls-Alden 16-3 12

15 Forest City 19-2 NR

Dropped Out: Humboldt (14), Shenandoah (15)



--Class 4A

1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 23-4 1

2 Pella 19-2 2

3 Waverly-Shell Rock 22-4 3

4 Dubuque Wahlert 10-4 4

5 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 20-6 5

6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 24-1 8

7 Center Point-Urbana 21-7 7

8 Lewis Central 22-4 6

9 Independence 20-2 9

10 Charles City 10-8 10

11 Dallas Center-Grimes 17-4 11

12 Marion 13-7 12

13 North Scott 15-7 13

14 Fort Madison 16-5 14

15 Fairfield 17-5 15

Dropped Out: None



--Class 5A

1 Cedar Falls 25-2 1

2 West Des Moines Valley 24-7 3

3 Ankeny Centennial 17-3 4

4 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 21-2 2

5 Linn-Mar 21-6 5

6 Dubuque Hempstead 18-5 6

7 Pleasant Valley 18-1 7

8 Bettendorf 17-2 8

9 Iowa City West 16-10 9

10 Dowling Catholic 21-6 10

11 Indianola 17-6 11

12 Ankeny 16-12 12

13 Urbandale 14-6 14

14 Waukee 15-11 13

15 Johnston 9-8 15

Dropped Out: none