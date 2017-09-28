Siouxland runners star at Marsha Koebernick Invitational

The Marsha Koebernick Invitational is one of the biggest cross country meets in Siouxland. Twenty-seven teams from Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota all flocked to South Sioux City for the meet at Covington Links on Thursday.

Two classes were scored in each race, Class A and Class B.

Midway through the boys race, Sioux City North's Merga Gemeda had the lead, ahead of Omaha Gross' Jack Larsen. But by the finish, Larsen had taken over for a 16:02 timing and the win.

Gemeda has=d to settle for second, while South Sioux City's Zakariya Abdela finished third. But Gemeda and Abdela were first and second in Class A.

"I ran pretty well," said Gemeda. "Last year, I wasn't feeling really good, but today, I felt really nice. I tried to keep up the pace, but finally, he got me."

"I did what I needed to do to place in the top three," said Abdela. "My goal was to win, but winning is not always. I gave it all my best."

In the girls race, Yankton's Maddy McClure looked really strong. She beat defending champion Courtney Klatt from Sioux Falls Lincoln. McClure took home the Class A title, in 18:42.

The Class B winner was from Crofton senior Haley Arens. She finished in 19:03, which is a new personal record for her.

"It's always fun when you get that competition, even if you're not necessarily the person in front," said Arens. "To be able to PR, that's always something that I think is more important than necessarily having that first place."

The Sioux Falls Lincoln boys and girls each won Class A team titles. Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson won the girls Class B title. Omaha Gross was first on the boys side.