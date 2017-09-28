Online bidding closes in auction of Iowa Great Lakes resort - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Online bidding closes in auction of Iowa Great Lakes resort

Posted:
OKOBOJI, Iowa (KTIV) -

The first phase of bidding has ended in an online auction of an historic resort at the Iowa Great Lakes.

Bidding ended at 2:00pm, Thursday afternoon, for the Inn at Okoboji Resort & Conference Center.

Hopeful buyers, who made a bid, will now have the chance to buy the property.

The Inn's list price is $4.4 million dollars. It's valued at $4.2 million by the Dickinson County Assessor.

The ACRE company, in Spencer, is overseeing the sale

