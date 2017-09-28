Online bidding closes in auction of Iowa Great Lakes resort

The first phase of bidding has ended in an online auction of an historic resort at the Iowa Great Lakes.

Bidding ended at 2:00pm, Thursday afternoon, for the Inn at Okoboji Resort & Conference Center.

Hopeful buyers, who made a bid, will now have the chance to buy the property.

The Inn's list price is $4.4 million dollars. It's valued at $4.2 million by the Dickinson County Assessor.

The ACRE company, in Spencer, is overseeing the sale