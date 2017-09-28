Boulton supports call to audit FY 2017 Iowa budget

Nate Boulton, who is one of seven democrats running for governor of Iowa, spent time meeting with supporters in Sioux City, Thursday.

During at interview at the KTIV studios, Boulton weighed in on Sioux City Representative Chris Hall's call for an audit of the fiscal year 2017 budget. This summer, the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency said Iowa's roughly budget faced a 104-million-dollar shortfall. But, last week, Governor Kim Reynolds said a special session of the legislature wasn't needed to cover the shortfall, which had been whittled down to 14-point-6 million dollars.

Boulton says Iowans should be concerned, and need to know more. "We really have to look this underlying budget problem, because it's not a problem, it's not a disaster, it's fiscal mismanagement," Boulton said. "Right now we have an overextension of corporate credits, exemptions, and giveaways that our state simply cannot afford."

Boulton is one of seven candidates for the Democratic nomination in the Iowa governor's race.