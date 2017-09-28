This date in weather history: September 28th - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

This date in weather history: September 28th

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The beginning of fall is when almost any type of weather can take place in Siouxland.

That is evident when looking at the conditions on some past September 28ths.

In 1897 the temperature soared to 91 degrees in Sioux City, a record high.

However, in 1942 cold ruled the area as the day started at 25 degrees.

In 1985 both thundershowers and a trace of snow fell from the sky with the high stalling at 46 degrees.

2016 and 2017 both saw pleasant conditions with plenty of sunshine.

2017 did see a high of 78, 12 degrees warmer than the preceding year.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.