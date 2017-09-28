This date in weather history: September 28th

The beginning of fall is when almost any type of weather can take place in Siouxland.



That is evident when looking at the conditions on some past September 28ths.



In 1897 the temperature soared to 91 degrees in Sioux City, a record high.



However, in 1942 cold ruled the area as the day started at 25 degrees.



In 1985 both thundershowers and a trace of snow fell from the sky with the high stalling at 46 degrees.



2016 and 2017 both saw pleasant conditions with plenty of sunshine.



2017 did see a high of 78, 12 degrees warmer than the preceding year.