Cyclones stifled by Texas - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Cyclones stifled by Texas

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Texas beat Iowa State on Thursday, 17-7. Texas beat Iowa State on Thursday, 17-7.

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Shane Buechele threw for 171 yards and a score, and Texas opened Big 12 play by beating Iowa State 17-7 on Thursday night.

Chris Warren III added a rushing TD for the Longhorns (2-2, 1-0), who improved to 13-2 against the Cyclones (2-2, 0-1).

Warren had an 11-yard touchdown run and Toneil Carter caught a 22-yard TD pass from Buechele to give Texas a 14-0 halftime lead.

The game truly hinged on a pair of plays in a 21-second span late in the third quarter that went the Longhorns' way.

Texas fumbled away a kickoff deep in its own territory, but the runner was ruled down on replay. Iowa State then took a fumbled backward pass into the end zone to briefly pull within 14-13, but the officials ruled the ball was going forward after a review.

Jacob Park threw for 246 yards and had a career-high three interceptions for Iowa State, which had scored at least 40 points in each of its first three games.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.