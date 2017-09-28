Public weighs in on plans to wipe out invasive underwater plant in Iowa Great Lakes

An invasive, underwater weed has become a hassle for swimmers, boaters and anglers in the Iowa Great Lakes. But, some options to deal with curly-leaf pondweed, like chemicals, are controversial.

A meeting, Thursday night, was called to sort out a solution.

Curly-leaf pondweed is something one Okoboji, Iowa, resident says has been getting worse and worse every year. "This year it stayed pretty weedy all summer long," said Bob Springman, a resident of Okoboji. "So, yeah it obviously affects how you can utilize the lake or grandkids swimming and so on." Bob Springman was one of several Iowa Great Lakes residents at an informational meeting hosted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the East Okoboji Lakes Improvement Corporation, stakeholders, the city of Orleans and local government.

The groups presented a plan for 2018. "One is some additional mechanical removal of curly-leaf pondweed in some areas," said Mike Hawkins, Iowa Dept. of Natural Resources. The plan also includes chemically testing two 10-acre test areas with an approved aquatic herbicide. This part has some people concerned, including an environmentalist. "One is about health," said Kate Mendenhall, a resident of Okoboji. "And, first of all, Aquathol K has been used in many lakes in Iowa, but never for a drinking water source lake. And, so that's my first concern."

But, Hawkins says they don't need to worry about this. "The particular herbicide that we're looking at using is labeled for use on drinking water source lakes," said Hawkins. "So, the EPA has registered the product for use on drinking water source lakes as a management tool."

Now, the DNR considers Thursday's discussion as they decide how to move forward. DNR officials say, the plan "as is" will cost about $40,000. They will need to apply the herbicides by late April.