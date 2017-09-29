Congressman Scalise returns to the House

Congressman Steve Scalise received a rapturous welcome back to the House Chamber after he was almost killed by a sniper in June during a Congressional baseball practice.

The House Majority Whip was enveloped by several standing ovations and House Speaker Paul Ryan pronounced that prayers had been answered with Scalise's return.

The Congressman thanked the Capitol police officers who, though wounded themselves, returned fire on the attacker and saved the lives of those on the ball field and the Congressman said that his hospital medical team, prayer, and the extensive kindness and compassion of Americans and world leaders who reached out were instrumental in his return.