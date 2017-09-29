US Coast Guard delivers aid to Puerto Rico

The Coast Guard arrived in Puerto Rico this week to deliver aid following Hurricane Maria.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Venturous, which is homeported in St. Petersburg, Florida, delivered food and supplies to FEMA and local law enforcement officials who will distribute the aid to victims of the hurricane.

"We had a call from the Coast Guard saying that they wanted to help here in the region 6 of Ponce with supplies for the disaster of Hurricane Maria. They contacted us here at FEMA and we coordinated to receive the supplies and here we are executing the mission for the Coast Guard," Antonio Busquets, with FEMA said.

The White House announced Thursday that it had waived the Jones Act -- a nearly century-old shipping law many have said is hampering relief efforts in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico -- to allow much-needed goods to arrive more quickly to the island.

"At @ricardorossello request, @POTUS has authorized the Jones Act be waived for Puerto Rico. It will go into effect immediately," the White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, tweeted Thursday morning.

This as thousands of shipping containers remain in port because there are no trucks or drivers to disperse them.

