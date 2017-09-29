Minnesota man grows giant carrot

A garden giant in Minnesota has produced himself a spot in the world record books.

Chris Qualley of Otsego says Guinness verified he has grown the heaviest carrot.

The robust root vegetable tipped the scales at 22 pounds, four ounces, shattering the previous record of 20 pounds set in 2014.

Qualley says he knows very little about gardening but decided to start the new hobby about three years ago.

Gardener, Chris Qualley said, "I took a picture of it and was showing my carrot a picture of the previous world record telling it to grow that big."

Qualley credits soil, seeds, weather, and a little luck for his growing success.

Qualley also grows larger-than-life pumpkins, watermelons, tomatoes, cucumbers, and more.