Whiteclay, NE beer sales still on hold

LINCOLN, NE (WOWT) -

The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected an effort to resume beer sales in a tiny village next to an American Indian reservation in South Dakota plagued by alcohol problems.

The court's ruling on Friday upholds an April decision by state regulators not to renew the licenses of four beer stores in Whiteclay, Nebraska.

The stores have sold the equivalent of about 3.5 million cans of beer annually in a village with nine residents next to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, where alcohol is banned. The village has served for decades as a remote hangout for people to panhandle, loiter, fight and pass out on sidewalks.

Whiteclay has faced growing criticism from activists who say the stores fuel alcohol-related problems on the reservation, including high rates of fetal alcohol syndrome.

In the ruling released Friday, the court stated, "The retailers failed to include all “parties of record” in the Commission proceeding when they sought review in the district court. The district court never acquired subject matter jurisdiction, and as a result, we lack jurisdiction over this appeal." 

See the court's complete opinion here.

