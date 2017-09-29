Person injured after second rock slide at Yosemite

One person is injured after a second rock slide in two days occurred at Yosemite National Park.

Park officials confirmed that a significant rock slide released off of El Capitan, a summit above Yosemite Valley, on Thursday afternoon.

The rockfall sent a large cloud of dust throughout the park and prompted the closure of one of the park's exits.

They say one person was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

The size of Thursday's rockfall remains unclear, but park officials say it was larger than the one on Wednesday that killed one person and injured another.

Park officials say it's currently climbing season at Yosemite National Park, which means many park-goers are climbing El Capitan and other popular routes.