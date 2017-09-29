Cedar Rapids, IA mayor and GOP candidate for governor makes a stop in Sioux City

The mayor Cedar Rapids, Iowa and republican candidate for governor, Ron Corbett, made a stop in Sioux City on Friday.

Corbett is no stranger to the political ring. Before serving eight years as mayor, he was elected to the Iowa Legislature.

"[I got] elected in 1986 and I served for 13 years in the legislature. I had the chance to be the appropriations chairman for two years when we paid the states debt off and balanced the budget and built up a surplus," said Ron Corbett, (R) Candidate for Governor, "And then as speaker of the house I got elected when I was 34, the youngest speaker in the history of Iowa, served for five year."

Made a stop in the beautiful town of Orange City, home of Northwestern College! pic.twitter.com/OVtKcKH72b — Ron Corbett (@roncorbett) September 28, 2017

Corbett says one of the big challenges Iowans face is water quality. He believes it's an issue where we don't want to pit urban versus rural Iowans -- we want to work together.

"The Natural Resource and Outdoor Protection fund provides the funding annual, sustainable and is constitutionally protected" said Corbett, "That's a big difference between Governor Reynolds and I; I support that fund and she doesn't."

Corbett says the Natural Resource and Outdoor Protection fund was voted on by Iowans in 2010, but says the legislature hasn't acted on.

He adds he's against lawsuits and the EPA's excessive rules against farmers.

He also weighed in on the current state of the budget. Corbett touts himself as a fiscal conservative and says the state needs to get its expenses and revenue in line. He says with the last fiscal budget the governor and lieutenant governor took a wait and see attitude.

"They waited until last December. And when they did, there wasn't much time in the fiscal year and they ended up doing all these budget cuts in an abbreviated amount of time," said Ron Corbett, (R) Candidate for Governor, "And it really hurt community colleges, private college tuition, the board of regents, human services across the board."

Corbett it's difficult to start of the new year having to pay back more than $100 million. He says when you do that there's no new money for K-12 education and other human services.

Corbett is currently traveling across the state promoting his book called, "Beyond Promises."

It's a memoir that focuses on the rebuilding of Cedar Rapids following the devastating flood in 2008.

He is donating two books to every public library in the state.

