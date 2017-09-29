2-vehicle crash in Lincoln County kills 51-year-old man

A two-vehicle crash in Lincoln County has killed a man.

The Highway Patrol says the 51-year-old man was driving a pickup truck that was struck at a rural intersection east of Tea by a sport utility vehicle that ran a stop sign shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday.

The pickup driver was declared dead at the scene. The SUV driver was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital with unspecified injuries. The patrol says charges are pending against the 23-year-old man.

Neither man was immediately identified.