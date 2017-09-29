Members of 2 large ag co-ops in the Dakotas vote to merge - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Members of 2 large ag co-ops in the Dakotas vote to merge

Posted:
Members of two agriculture co-ops in the Dakotas have decided to merge Members of two agriculture co-ops in the Dakotas have decided to merge
ABERDEEN, SD (AP) -

Members of two agriculture co-ops in the Dakotas have decided to merge.

Fifty-eight percent of North Central Farmers Elevator voters and 63 percent of Wheat Growers voters approved the merger. More than 4,100 people voted. The new cooperative is expected to begin operations next February. A new name wasn't immediately chosen.

North Central has about 2,400 members in South Dakota and North Dakota, while Wheat Growers has 5,100 members in the two states.

Two years ago, a merger was rebuffed when North Central members voted 51 percent against the plan.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.