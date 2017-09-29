Woodbury County names new Director of Community and Economic Development

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors announced a new a new leader for two newly consolidated departments.

David Gleiser will now serve as the as the Director of Community and Economic Development for the county.

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors plan to make it official at their meeting next Tuesday.

His effective date of hire will be October 1.

Matthew Ung with the Board of Supervisors says the consolidation of the two departments has resulted in tens of thousands of dollars being saved for taxpayers.

Gleiser has been serving as the Director of Rural Economic Development for Woodbury County and says he's honored and excited to be serving Woodbury County in this new capacity.