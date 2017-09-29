Woodbury County names new Director of Community and Economic Dev - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Woodbury County names new Director of Community and Economic Development

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Photo Courtesy: Woodbury County- David Gleiser Photo Courtesy: Woodbury County- David Gleiser
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors announced a new a new leader for two newly consolidated departments. 

David Gleiser will now serve as the as the Director of Community and Economic Development for the county. 

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors plan to make it official at their meeting next Tuesday. 

His effective date of hire will be October 1. 

Matthew Ung with the Board of Supervisors says the consolidation of the two departments has resulted in tens of thousands of dollars being saved for taxpayers. 

Gleiser has been serving as the Director of Rural Economic Development for Woodbury County and says he's honored and excited to be serving Woodbury County in this new capacity. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.