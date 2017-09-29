(NTV) -
A castle appears to hover above the fog.
Atmospheric conditions were just right for the so-called castle in the sky.
it appeared for the first time this season in Fukui prefecture, central Japan.
This was the scene at 6 am Friday of the Echizen Ono Castle in the Ono Basin.
Visitors captured the rare image.
Excited women shouted "Banzai!"
A man from Osaka said it's beautiful.
He said he was happy to take a picture of the castle in the sky with a ray of sunshine.
Local people said it happens only about ten times a year.