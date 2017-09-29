Castle appears to hover above the fog - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Castle appears to hover above the fog

Posted:
(NTV)

A castle appears to hover above the fog.

Atmospheric conditions were just right for the so-called castle in the sky.

it appeared for the first time this season in Fukui prefecture, central Japan.

This was the scene at 6 am Friday of the Echizen Ono Castle in the Ono Basin.

Visitors captured the rare image.

Excited women shouted "Banzai!"

A man from Osaka said it's beautiful.

He said he was happy to take a picture of the castle in the sky with a ray of sunshine.

Local people said it happens only about ten times a year.

